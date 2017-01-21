Auburn Football brings back former Spain Park head coach as Offensive Coordinator

By Published: Updated:
Chip Lindsey Football biz card heads on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2013 in Auburn, AL. Todd Van Emst
Chip Lindsey Football biz card heads on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2013 in Auburn, AL. Todd Van Emst

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn Football has officially hired Chip Lindsey as their new Offensive Coordinator, according to a release from the program.

Lindsey spent 2016 as the OC and quarterbacks coach at Arizona State last year, where the offense averaged 33.3 points per game, according to a release from Auburn football. He is returning to the Tigers where he once served as an offensive analyst during the 2013 season, when the team won the SEC Championship and played in the BCS National Championship game.

Before his first stint at Auburn, Lindsey was the head coach of Spain Park’s football team from 2011-12.

Rhett Lashlee, last season’s OC that served since 2012, left at the end of the 2016 season to be the Offensive Coordinator for Connecticut.

