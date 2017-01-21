Auburn Uses Big 2nd Half To Beat Rival Alabama

Chris-Renkel_Small By Published: Updated:
avery bruce

Auburn, Ala. (WIAT) – For the 2nd straight season, the Auburn Tigers defended Auburn Arena from archival Alabama.  The tigers use a big 2nd half to beat the Tide 84-64.

True Freshman Austin Wiley led the way for Auburn.  The Spain Park product overcame some early jitters to score 19 points and grab 9 rebounds.

“I can’t lie, I think I was over-hyped” Said Wiley after the game “I was just like, big-eyed out there but I calmed myself down, my teammates did a good job calming me down, saying i’m good and uh,  we got the w so yeah.”

The two teams will meet again on February 4th in Coleman Coliseum.

final-stats-bama-auburn

 

