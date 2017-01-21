Women’s March set to gather in protest at Kelly Ingram Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The local wing of the Women’s March on Washington is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. in Kelly Ingram Park, according to the group’s event page.

The event reportedly has over 1,000 people in attendance, according to organizers of the event. There are several representatives from organizations across Alabama scheduled to speak, including representatives of Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice, the NAACP, and Patricia Todd, a state representative in the Alabama House of Representatives.

Follow this page for a live stream of the event.