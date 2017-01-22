Birmingham Board of Education to vote on charter school applications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This week, the Birmingham Board of Education will have a work session Tuesday, January 24th. A special called board meeting will follow the work session.

According to a release, a presentation will be made about applications submitted in response to Birmingham City Schools’ charter school request for proposal. During the meeting’s Community Voice, the public can provide input regarding the applications.

Applications will be made available for the public to view starting Monday, January 23rd. The public will need to contact Holly Rambin to schedule an appointment. Appointments can be made between 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Tuesday, January 24th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Birmingham Board of Education will vote on submitted charter school applications during Tuesday’s board meeting. The work session begins at 5:30 p.m. The board meeting will follow.