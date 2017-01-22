Birmingham home destroyed during storm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Martin Holland said he wasn’t home when a tree crashed through the roof of his house on 13th Avenue South. He’s a graduate student studying mechanical engineering at UAB, and he said he was studying with a friend until around 2 a.m. When Holland and his friend finally came home, that’s when they discovered the damage.

“From the front of the house it looked fine, but I noticed there were some branches coming over the gate I have and I was like that’s probably not good. So when I opened it up and the further we went back towards the back of the house, the more tree there was and I realized man this is really really bad,” said Holland.

Holland said he was very glad he wasn’t home when the tree came crashing down. It demolished the room next to his bedroom and debris from the ceiling fell in where he would have been sleeping.

He said he just bought the house in June and after looking at the damage he doesn’t think the house is salvageable. But he did say his friends have already offered to help him out with a place to stay.