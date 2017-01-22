Driver ‘lucky’ to be alive after chunks of overpass fall onto car after semi crash

Heather Pelat Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Shutterstock
INDIANAPOLIS (MEDIA GENERAL) — A driver is lucky to be alive after pieces of a damaged overpass fell onto her car and through her windshield in Indianapolis on Tuesday morning.

Indianapolis bridge collapse
(Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

It happened around 8:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 465.

Police told WISH-TV in Indianapolis a semi hauling a car compactor struck the overpass, resulting in the damage.

Investigators believe the machinery somehow activated itself, causing it to become taller and hit the bridge carrying Rockville Road over the interstate.

Photos posted by the Wayne Township Fire Department on Twitter show huge holes in the woman’s windshield and glass shattered on the front driver and passenger seats.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In all, six vehicles were damaged in the crash or by falling debris, according to police.

No one else was injured.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department official told WISH the bridge will be closed for “several weeks.”

