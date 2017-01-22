Fatalities and damage as storms tear across Southeast

WIAT profile By Published:
Civil Warning Siren (FEMA)
Civil Warning Siren (FEMA)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WIAT) – Strong storms tore across the southeast over the weekend, leading to fatalities in Mississippi and Georgia.  Firefighters have been going door to door in impacted areas in Mississippi, searching for any victims who may be trapped or otherwise in need.

In Georgia, a hotline has been set up for any family members who have been unable to reach their loved ones who may have been in areas impacted by the storms. Any families seeking information about missing individuals are urged to contact the Adel First Assembly of God located at 1601 Massee Post Road at (229) 896-3935 or (229) 561-2875.

At least 15 fatalities have been confirmed by local officials as a result of the storms that caused damage in Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Louisiana, and Texas over the weekend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s