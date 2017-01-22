Fatalities and damage as storms tear across Southeast

ATLANTA, Ga. (WIAT) – Strong storms tore across the southeast over the weekend, leading to fatalities in Mississippi and Georgia. Firefighters have been going door to door in impacted areas in Mississippi, searching for any victims who may be trapped or otherwise in need.

In Georgia, a hotline has been set up for any family members who have been unable to reach their loved ones who may have been in areas impacted by the storms. Any families seeking information about missing individuals are urged to contact the Adel First Assembly of God located at 1601 Massee Post Road at (229) 896-3935 or (229) 561-2875.

At least 15 fatalities have been confirmed by local officials as a result of the storms that caused damage in Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Louisiana, and Texas over the weekend.