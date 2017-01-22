Oneonta working to pick up pieces after last night’s storm

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Oneonta is working to repair several areas of the city after the severe weather on Saturday night into Sunday morning, according to those in the area.

Several homes and businesses were damaged in the downtown area, in an approximately 10 to 12 block radius that stretches from 2nd Street North to B Street East, and Washington Avenue East to 1st Street North.

The damaged buildings include Oneonta’s Fire Station 12, which had two of its large bay doors blown out. The damage to the station did not hinder response to emergencies throughout the night.

Lister Memorial United Methodist Church had roof damage and damage to its internal ceiling. According to one member of the church, he didn’t hear anything until a fellow member texted him at 6 a.m. to help with the cleanup.

In addition to the structural damage, there was damage to the infrastructure of the city as well. Alabama Power is working on major damage to powerlines in the area. Most of the damage is reportedly centralized to 2nd Avenue West, in the area between 1st Street North to B Street East.

That area of the road is closed because of several lines down, and there is no word on when a large tree that knocked many of them down will be cleared from the road.

