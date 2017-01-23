12-year-old girl hospitalized after being grazed by bullet, suspects still at large

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 12-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital after being grazed by a bullet during a drive-by, according to Lt. Edwards with Birmingham Police.

The incident occurred on the 2900 block of SJ Bennett Drive. The suspects fled the scene, and reportedly lost a wheel and crashed across the street from Wenonah High School on the 2800 block of Wilson Road Southwest.

The school was placed on lockdown, as an event was happening in the gym at the time of the incident. The lockdown has been lifted, and the suspects are still on the loose.

WIAT will bring you more information as it develops.

