BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are dead after a police chase ends in a deadly crash in Bessemer early Sunday morning.

An officer was conducting a traffic a stop, but the man driving a car with two female passengers sped away. During the chase, the car crashed with an SUV on 9th Avenue North. The two women in the car died.

Investigators are planning on charging the male driver with two counts of felony murders for their deaths.