Alabama Sen. Cam Ward speaks out after ‘#NotMyFolks’ tweet draws ire

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — The day after an estimated 500,000 people gathered for the Women’s March on Washington in the nation’s capital, an Alabama lawmaker’s tweet is drawing criticism.

Senator Cam Ward, a Republican who represents the Alabaster area in the Alabama Legislature, was in Washington, D.C. to attend President Donald Trump’s inauguration and remained in the area while the march took place Saturday.

On Sunday, Sen. Ward tweeted the following:

I totally respect the 1st Amendment. Just glad to hear how liberals call conservatives "extreme". This photo says it all #NotMyFolks pic.twitter.com/9tIwXq9PIM — Cam Ward (@SenCamWard) January 22, 2017

The photo in the tweet was not from the Women’s March on Washington. It was from a protest against rape and sexual assault that took place in Chicago in 2013.

Many people replied to Ward’s tweet with criticism:

In response to his critics, Ward told CBS 42 Monday afternoon, “I never once said, ‘Hey, this (picture) is part of the march.’ My point was this: acting this way — it may be your right to exercise the first amendment, but you’re not promoting your cause or helping yourself if this is how you carry yourself.”

The first reply to Ward’s tweet is from a local Alabama woman. She tweeted that she is one of his constituents, and would be in touch shortly. Tonight at 10, we sit down with her to hear her side about why she was concerned by the senator’s tweet.

The photo tweeted by Ward is from a 2013 “SlutWalk” in Chicago. The SlutWalk, according to Wikipedia, is a “transnational movement of protest marches calling for an end to rape culture. Specifically, participants protest against explaining or excusing rape by referring to any aspect of a woman’s appearance.”