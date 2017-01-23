Alabamians star in CBS’s “Hunted”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The hunt is officially on as CBS premieres it’s new reality show. “Hunted” is centered around nine teams of pairs who try to avoid capture by a team of skilled investigators. Each team who successfully evades capture for 28 days will receive $250,000.

There are some familiar faces making appearances on the show this season. Sergeant Cortice Miles of the Bessemer Police Department is one of the investigators and Oxford native Emiley Cox is one of the television fugitives.

We chatted with each Alabama tie for an inside scoop on the show. You can catch “Hunted” on CBS 42 each Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m.