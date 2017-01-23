Austin Wiley named SEC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After a dominant performance in his first every match-up against Alabama, Auburn’s Austin Wiley was named the SEC Freshman of the Week Monday by the league offices.

Wiley averaged 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds last week in wins over the Crimson Tide and LSU. His 19 points and 9 rebounds against Alabama were both career highs for the freshman who joined the team a month ago. He finished with 10 points and 6 rebounds against LSU.

The Auburn Tigers will travel to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks tomorrow in SEC play. Head coach Bruce Pearl is scheduled to speak with the media this afternoon to preview the game. Tune in to WIAT 42 News Monday to hear some of his comments about the upcoming game.