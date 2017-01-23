Corrections officer fired after allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband into prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A three-year employee of the Alabama Department of Corrections has resigned after he was arrested at the Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery County Sunday after officials say he tried to smuggle illegal contraband inside.

According to Bob Horton with the ADOC, 27-year-old Antwan Giles of Montgomery was charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband and trafficking. Horton says agents searched Giles’ personal vehicle and discovered “non-prescribed quantities of Suboxone, Lortab, Xanax, oxycodone, synthetic marijuana, and methamphetamine.”

Giles was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and booked after he was arrested.

