Former Eutaw mayor arrested on disorderly conduct charges and more

EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Eutaw mayor Hattie Edwards has been arrested in Greene County, according to the department on the scene.

Edwards faces charges of Disorderly Conduct and interfering with government operations. She was defeated in the city’s last mayoral election, before a controversial decision in which she fired three city police officers without warning.

WIAT will bring you more information as it emerges.