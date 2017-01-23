Former Eutaw mayor arrested on disorderly conduct charges and more

By Published:
hattie-edwards

EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Eutaw mayor Hattie Edwards has been arrested in Greene County, according to the department on the scene.

Edwards faces charges of Disorderly Conduct and interfering with government operations. She was defeated in the city’s last mayoral election, before a controversial decision in which she fired three city police officers without warning.

RELATED: Eutaw police and citizens upset after mayor fires officers without warning

WIAT will bring you more information as it emerges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s