Locally-owned pharmacies benefit from Blue Cross dropping CVS

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Some local businesses say they are seeing a big boost in business after Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama dropped CVS from its pharmacy network.

The people impacted by the change are Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama customers who signed up for coverage through the health insurance marketplace using The Affordable Care Act, a group of about 390,000 people.

Those people were told about the change back in November. Independent and locally-owned pharmacies were also notified about the change so they could prepare to accommodate more customers.

Walgreens is now the in-network pharmacy but many people are instead turning to their own locally-owned pharmacies that still accept Blue Cross and Blue Shield insurance.

Homewood pharmacy has noticed a boost in business.

“We’ve probably seen, we’ve probably been up 20% since this happened it’s been a pretty good jump in business for us,” said Ryan Hamilton, owner of Homewood Pharmacies.

Cahaba Pharmacy in Vestavia Hills is capitalizing on the newly-expanded market with advertisements and a large sign out front the business that says, ‘Yes! We Accept Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama’.

“Smaller pharmacies are actually a little better equipped to handle it, we’re able to increase staffing immediately we did increase our hours that we give to our part time pharmacists, we also increase hours that we give to our students,” said Jim Parekh, owner of Cahaba Pharmacy.

Parekh says the severed relationship between Blue Cross and CVS could spark somewhat of a rebirth for the independent pharmacies.

“I think in general with things becoming so automated, I think in general people want that connection with other people,” said Parekh.