Officials end lockdown at Arizona Air Force base

By Published:
15590308_10154860758984936_8765101888525654408_n

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Officials lifted a lockdown Monday at Davis-Monthan Air Force base in Arizona that was prompted by unconfirmed reports of gunshot sounds.

The base said on its Twitter account that all personnel were free to resume work after the nearly two-hour lockdown.

Officials had sent an email to personnel shortly after 10 a.m. MST with the word “LOCKDOWN” written three times in all-caps, followed by an alert of an “active shooter.”

They later said in a news release that reports of gunshot sounds were unconfirmed.

Two schools are also inside the base. Both said all students were safe and unaccounted for.

About 10,500 people work on the Tucson base.

The base is home to the 355th Fighter Wing, which provides training and deploys the A-10 jet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s