Parents accused of starving teen daughter plead not guilty

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man and woman accused of starving and torturing their 16-year-old daughter have pleaded not guilty in her October death.

Nicole Finn and Joseph Finn Jr., of West Des Moines, are charged with kidnapping, two counts of child endangerment and one of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. Nicole Finn also is charged with first-degree murder. Some of the counts involve at least two other children.

The Finns entered their pleas Monday and their trial is set to begin March 27.

A medical examiner found that 16-year-old Natalie Finn died from denial of critical care. Prosecutors say in court documents that the girl was starved and tortured by her parents.