MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for your help to identify a person of interest.

Montevallo police released images of a man they say is a person of interest in the attempted robbery of the Dollar General on Alabama Highway 25.

The attempted robbery happened on Jan. 13 around 10 p.m.

If you have any information regarding the person of interest or the case, please contact the Montevallo Police Department at 205-665-1264.