Sinkhole forms in Riverchase Village parking lot

A sizeable sinkhole has appeared in the parking lot of a Hoover shopping center.

The concrete in the Riverchase Village parking lot apparently buckled, revealing quite a large depression in the lot.

The sinkhole and area around it is blocked off by traffic cones, barrels and tape to keep drivers from popping a tire–or worse.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, sinkholes are known to cause the most damage in Florida, Texas, Alabama, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania.

We’re still working to find out when the sinkhole will be fixed.