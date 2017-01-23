Sylacauga woman sentenced to prison for embezzling from construction union

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sylacauga woman has been sentenced to three months in prison and three months of in-home detention for embezzling over $23,000 from a construction trades local union based in Irondale, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Michelle R. Clifton, 49, was ordered to pay $23,014 in restitution to the union after pleading guilty in August. The union from which Clifton stole the money is listed as the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers, Local 78, where she worked as an office manager and bookkeeper.

The thefts reportedly occurred between Dec. 2012 and Sep. 2013, when Clifton forged 17 checks drawn on four separate union accounts.

Clifton must report to prison on Feb. 15, according to the release.