Tuscaloosa residents regain power after tree brings down power lines

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An entire neighborhood in Tuscaloosa lost electric power Monday morning, when weekend storms caused a large pine tree to fall down onto power lines, snapping a power pole.

The tree fell around 6:30 a.m. in the Guild Wood subdivision off of Jack Warner Parkway. Alabama Power work crews spent six hours scrambling to restore electricity.

Kathryn Owen, 89, and her caregiver Carolyn Madison Beal waited six hours without heat or electricity. Beal told CBS42 News that the long delay had her worried about Owen.

“This is very inconvenient, because she hasn’t even had her coffee, and we couldn’t even make her coffee on the gas stove because the stove works by electric too,” Beal said. “So she hasn’t had anything today, it is very inconvenient.”

Alabama Power was able to get power turned back on 30 minutes after noon, and that made Owen very happy.

“I know its temporary and we are going to survive, but it is just inconvenient because it is cold,” Owen said. “But it isn’t life threatening.”

Work crews used chainsaws to cut the fallen tree and then haul the limbs away. The road was blocked off into the neighborhood while crews were working.

Officials say there was some other fallen trees in other parts of Tuscaloosa County, but nothing serious.