ALABAMA (WIAT) — The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a review for an Alabama death row inmate. Tommy Arthur’s lawyers filed a challenge to Alabama’s death sentence law after a similar law was ruled unconstitutional in Florida.

The state Supreme Court denied his appeal last year. The Alabama Attorney General’s Office can now seek an eighth execution date for Arthur.

Two other Alabama cases were also denied. Aubrey Shaw and Jerry Bohannon’s cases were not granted reviews.