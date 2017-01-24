Troopers issue Missing Senior Alert for Bessemer man

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Police are asking for the public’s assistance in a finding a missing senior, according to a release from ALEA.

James Bruce Jones, 73, is a white male with blue eyes and gray hair that was last seen wearing a blue Auburn pullover at his home near the 1400 block of Berkley Avenue in Bessemer, Ala. around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Jones may suffer from a condition that affects his memory. Bessemer police say Jones has not been diagnosed with any type of mental illness, but relatives think he may be in the early stages of Alzheimer’s.

Bessemer Police are asking for anyone with any information to call them at (205) 428-3541 or to call 911.