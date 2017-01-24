Birmingham Board of Education denies application for two charter schools in Tuesday meeting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Board of Education has denied the applications for two charter schools that would have opened in Birmingham.

Star Academy and iBestow Academy both had applications before the Board Tuesday night, and the board said segments of both applications failed to pass state regulations.

Several parents came to the meeting to support school choice, but the board voted unanimously to accept the recommendation of Interim Superintendent Larry Contri that both applications be denied.

“We looked at each of the applicants that were presented to us tonight, and it was within our requirements to follow the law, and be sure that all of the requirements were already met.” said Wardine Alexander, Birmingham Board of Education President. “Our vote this evening was based on making sure we provide what is good for our school system.”

School system officials say Star Academy’s application lacked the requirement of a dual language immersion program, details on budget and revenue, and recommended class sizes larger than state guidelines.

Star Academy leaders say they were not given adequate time to submit that information, and they say they were not made aware of the issues with the application before the meeting.

“Without an approved charter application, we have 193 families that have submitted their children and to start academy,” said Jontae Morris with Star Academy. “So if that does not speak volumes to the community needing it and want to get better on and wanting better options, in addition to we are speaking to the need that the data has played out, not only for Birmingham, but for the state of Alabama.”

iBestow Academy was denied for unclear curriculum plans, which system leaders say lacked the inclusion of new ideas required for charter schools. They also cited overstated expenditures, with understated revenue plans.

Both proposed charter schools will be eligible to reapply, and Star Academy leaders say they plan to appeal the board’s vote.