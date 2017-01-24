Birmingham city leaders to unveil plans for new Kingston Fire Station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — People living in the Kingston community have been without a fire station since May. Birmingham city leaders are expected to unveil plans of the new fire station on Tuesday.

Fire station #8 has been non-existent since the old station had to be closed and then torn down over safety concerns.

Closing the fire station caused more safety concerns and resulted in people urging the city to move quickly on getting a new fire station built.

People living in Kingston have had marches, a city council sit-in and even started a petition in hopes of speeding the process up.

Funding for the new station was approved back in August. The city had to purchase additional land to make room for an expanded building which is near 4100 10th Avenue North.

Councilor William Parker says Tuesday’s meeting is really about getting input from the community.

“Seeking their input and also seeking their guidance as we move forward and make sure that we’re all on the same page,” said Councilor Parker.

The city says construction could take a year, but says the project is already underway.

The city expects to break ground on the project in February.

The public is invited to attend a Kingston Fire Station #8 update meeting Tuesday at the Kingston JCCEO Building (801 46th Street North) at 6 p.m.