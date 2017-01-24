BPD looking for new leads in May 2016 homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for new leads in the shooting death of Hanif Ramel Russ. Russ was shot multiple times on May 5, 2016 in the alley behind a home on 34th Street Ensley.

“Right in here is where we had our shell casings, so this is where the actual confrontation took place,” said Detective Kyle Johnson pointing to an area of grass and pavement in the alley. “He tried to get back to his aunt’s house and fell right here.”

Flowers have been placed in the spot where Russ died face-down in the dirt.

Detective Johnson said just before the shooting, Russ had been in a fight with a group of people one street over. He then returned to a house in the 1500 block of 34th Street Ensley where his car was parked. Police believe he may have been approached there by someone who chased him down behind the house to the alley where he was shot.

Police said they received multiple calls reporting shots fired that night, but before they could get there, a 13-year-old boy who lived in the home found him in the back yard.

“My son was the only one that was in the house. And they heard the gunshots and the gunshots ceased my 13 year old ran out there where he was and hollered back, ‘Mama, it’s Hanif! It’s my cousin!’” said Tonia Patton who lives in the home.

Russ wasn’t actually a relative of Patton’s family, but she said he might as well have been.

“He would stay the night some nights. He was just part of the family,” she said.

She also said her son is still dealing with the trauma of finding Russ in the back yard.

“He talks about it every day,” she said.

Detective Johnson said he has several people he’s interested in talking to, but he wants to hear from anyone who might have additional information about that night.

“That really small piece of the puzzle may be the piece of the puzzle that we’re looking for,” said Johnson.

CBS 42 news is partnering with Crime Stoppers to help get justice for this victim and his family. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 254-7777. You can leave a tip anonymously and good information may earn you a cash reward.