Charter School Proposal Vote

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– The Birmingham Board of Education will have special called board meeting on Tuesday to vote on the city’s Charter School request proposal.

The meeting will be right after a 5:30 p.m. work session at the Board of Education building. Applications are available for the public to view on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The public will need to contact Holly Rambin at 205-231-4306 to schedule an appointment.

According to the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, Alabama has the second strongest Charter law, scoring very high in the accountability category.

In addition to Tuesday’s meeting, the organization “Support Our Students”, will have a meeting on Saturday, January 28 to allow the public to learn more about charter schools. That meeting will be held at the Birmingham Urban League from 10:00 a.m. to noon.