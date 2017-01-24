City of Tuscaloosa launches online service to show how tax dollars are spent

road-construction tuscaloosa game day caution

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Tuscaloosa announced on Tuesday that it has launched an online financial transparency portal where citizens can see how tax dollars are being spent, according to a release from the city.

The city’s portal is the first in the State of Alabama, and the city has already published accounts payable and purchase card information online.

The data will eventually include detailed budgets adopted by the City Council in addition to almost real-time financial transactions.

The portal can be found by following this link (https://data.tuscaloosa.com/).

“We are strengthening accountability by digitally opening the doors of City Hall,” Mayor Walt Maddox said in a video statement. “Our goal is to improve public trust and citizen engagement by simplifying government. This is a huge leap for Tuscaloosa to be more open, efficient and effective when serving the people of Tuscaloosa, but it’s only the first of many.”

