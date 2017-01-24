Don Siegelman “at peace” with Obama’s decision not to grant pardon

OAKDALE, La. (WIAT) — Former Alabama governor Don Siegelman has penned an exclusive letter to CBS42’s Sherri Jackson from prison in Louisiana, giving his feelings on not receiving a pardon or commutation in Obama’s last days as president.

In the release, Siegelman states that he believes that he has found his purpose in criminal justice reform, and that he has been uplifted by the outpouring of support from those on the outside.

Read Siegelman’s full letter below.

Dear Sherri,

I am at peace with the President’s decision. There are so many other inmates who have suffered even more, due to unjust prosecution and sentencing. Our fight has always been about more than just my freedom; it’s about protecting our democracy.

If you believe everything has a purpose, or one should find purpose in every situation, I have found mine. In prison, I have been fully awakened, and find myself drawn to the fight to balance the scales of justice through criminal justice reform.

I have been uplifted by your thoughtful words of support, your prayers, and your direct actions to seek justice for me. An old friend, Colonel Stonewall Johnson, a civil rights icon in his own right, told me, “Governor, when you are blessed by the best, you don’t have to worry about the mess.”

I have never worried, because I was reminded by your support that I am indeed blessed.

Don Siegelman

Former Governor, State of Alabama