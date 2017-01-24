Events around Central Alabama for Jan. 27-29 weekend

Not sure what you should do this weekend? Don’t worry! We have many great options for you to enjoy in Central Alabama starting Friday, January 27.

Friday

David Phelps

Dove and Grammy Award Winning Artist David Phelps will be performing in a concert in Talladega. The concert will take place at the Ritz Theatre, beginning at 7 p.m.

Saturday

Amelia Earhart Luncheon

The luncheon will take place at the Southern Museum of Flight on Saturday. The luncheon will feature keynote speaker, Dr. Deborah Barnhart. She is the chief executive officer and the executive director of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. Tickets are $30. Proceeds will benefit the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum.

Golda’s Balcony

Broadway’s longest running one woman show is coming to Birmingham. You can see Golda’s Balcony in Birmingham on Saturday night at the Temple Emanuel on Highland Boulevard. For more information, click here.

Feline Fancies

Birmingham Feline Fancies will host their annual CFA All-Breed and Household Pet Show at the Zamora Shrine Temple in Irondale on Saturday. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children under the age of 12.

Chinese New Year Festival

The Chinese American community will celebrate Lunar Chinese New Year in Birmingham. The festival will take place at Boutwell Auditorium. There will be music, food and dance. Admission is $5 per person; age 12 and under is free.

Lego Wars

It is time to let your imagination run wild with Legos! ‘Lego Wars’ will take place Saturday at the Vestavia Hills Library. It begins at 11 a.m. and goes on until 12:00 p.m. Organizers say families can create together.

Want to see your event on this list? Email details to reportit@wiat.com