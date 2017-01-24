Failed Alabama maritime museum reopening on Mobile Bay

By Published:
(WKRG)
(WKRG)

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A more than $60 million museum that failed shortly after it opened in Mobile after it opened is set to reopen.

The mayor’s office tweets that the GulfQuest National Maritime Museum is reopening on the city’s waterfront on Feb. 18. That’s during Mardi Gras season, when thousands of visitors are in town for parades and balls.

The mayor’s office says the museum will feature a new exhibit on ship wrecks, plus new hours, free parking and lower ticket prices.

The 90,000-square-foot museum is shaped like a ship but struggled to attract visitors after opening. The mayor’s office pulled the plug and shut down the museum in November after only 13 months in operation.

The city says GulfQuest will be open to the public Wednesdays through Saturdays beginning Feb. 22.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s