First African American woman DA in office

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Lynneice Washington walked in the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office this week as the new District Attorney. From 2002 to 2010, she was as an Assistant DA in the same office.

Washington has become the first African American woman DA in the state of Alabama.

“I know the people, I know the community and I think it’s time, it’s time for change and I plan to be the one to implement that change, positive change,” Washington said. “I want to include, I want to be rooted in the community.”

Washington grew up in Birmingham. She retired as the presiding judge in Bessemer Municipal Court to run for DA.