Gadsden man arrested in connection to recent thefts

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Sheriff Todd Entrekin, a Gadsden man has been arrested in connection to a recent theft.

“Michael Titus Knight, 33, of Gadsden, is charged with two counts of first degree theft of property, which is a felony,” investigator Adam Chapman said.

Knight allegedly stole items from a home on Dogwood Street in Boaz, which included jewelry, a hand gun and a vehicle. Many of the items, including pieces of jewelry and a gun, were recovered from four different residences.

Knight told Investigator Chapman that he stole the property and traded it for drugs.

He was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.