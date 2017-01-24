Gadsden man arrested in connection to recent thefts

By Published:
Shutterstock
Shutterstock

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Sheriff Todd Entrekin, a Gadsden man has been arrested in connection to a recent theft.

“Michael Titus Knight, 33, of Gadsden, is charged with two counts of first degree theft of property, which is a felony,” investigator Adam Chapman said.

Knight allegedly stole items from a home on Dogwood Street in Boaz, which included jewelry, a hand gun and a vehicle. Many of the items, including pieces of jewelry and a gun, were recovered from four different residences.

Knight told Investigator Chapman that he stole the property and traded it for drugs.

He was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s