Jasper police investigating disappearance of woman last seen in September

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Jasper police are investigating the disappearance of a woman last seen on Sept. 2.

Police say 40-year-old Janell Farley Massey was last seen on Sept. 2 in the area of the Chevron on Highway 5 and 195 split. A friend reported her missing on Dec. 28.

Jasper Police Chief JC Poe says they have followed several leads, and they have not been able to find her. They have also had help from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

Poe says they are very worried for her safety given the length of time and weather our area has experienced.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Betty Thompson at Jasper PD at 205-221-8133 or 205-221-6790.