Man charged with felony murder after fatal Bessemer crash that killed 2 women

By Published: Updated:
courtland-dion

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) —  Bessemer police say a suspect has been charged after a vehicle fleeing from police crashed, killing two people.

38-year-old Courtland Dion Griffin of Birmingham has been charged with two counts of felony murder. Police say Griffin was the driver of the vehicle that fled.

Stacie Carroll Williams, 36, died on the scene at 2:43 a.m. She was in the backseat of the car and was ejected. The second woman killed in the crash has been identified as Amanda Lynn Hill Pigg, 37, of Pell City. She was taken to UAB Hospital where she later died.

Police say they learned Griffin ran from police because he thought he had a warrant for his arrest, but there was not one at the time he fled.

His bond is set at $150,000 and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

 

