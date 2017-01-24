NWS: At least 9 twisters hit Alabama over weekend

By Published:
Piles of tree branches, roofing materials and household goods dot the Pine Grove community near Magee, Miss., following a direct hit by a possible morning tornado, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Several homes and businesses were affected by a series of strong winds that affected several central Mississippi counties. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Piles of tree branches, roofing materials and household goods dot the Pine Grove community near Magee, Miss., following a direct hit by a possible morning tornado, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Several homes and businesses were affected by a series of strong winds that affected several central Mississippi counties. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The National Weather Service says at least nine tornadoes struck Alabama over the weekend.

The agency says the strongest twister confirmed so far in Alabama was an EF-2 that hit Choctaw County on Saturday with winds up to 120 mph. That storm injured four people and destroyed four homes in western Alabama.

The weather service says other tornadoes touched down in Marengo, Barbour, Pike, Lee, Bullock and Tuscaloosa counties. Some of the storms caused damage in more than one county; Lee County had damage from three twisters over two days.

Teams are still out looking at damage, so the totals could change.

The storms were part of a system that spawned dozens of twisters across the region, killing 20 people in Georgia, Florida and Mississippi.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s