Pelham parents concerned about traffic with new road being built

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Pelham leaders are looking at access routes to the new Pelham Park Middle School, which have some residents of a neighborhood concerned.

Parkside Village homeowners are voicing their opinions about two of the options being considered, one of which would go from Bearden Road, near the south end of Pelham City Park, to Court Way.

Resident Jerry McClain has several concerns about it being a possible route.

“[We’re concerned about] limited access to our own homes because we will have to compete with the traffic,” McClain said. “The cars in the morning, cars in the evening, getting in and getting out, and whether or not coming home or leaving home, we don’t think it’s a viable option right now.”

McClain tells CBS42 that there are kids in the neighborhood, and the incoming high volume of traffic would raise concerns about their safety. Resident Emmett Gray believes the traffic is a danger to children as well, but also to those that are trying to leave their homes.

“The driveways are not set up for traffic,” Gray said. “When you try to back out, they are not long. Even to back out for traffic in the mornings, between seven and nine, we are going to have a slew of traffic and, in the afternoon, more.”

One of the plans would realign certain parts of old Ashville Road. A two-lane road would be built to connect to Court Way that would wrap around the west and north sides of the Parkside Village neighborhood.

Pelham City Council President Rick Hayes says safety is a top priority as they make their decision, and that a date has not be set for a vote by city council.