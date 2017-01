CURRY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has released new pictures of a suspected bank robber. Deputies say the man walked into the bank armed and left with an unknown amount of money.

Deputies believe he is driving a Hyundai Santa Fe.

It happened last Friday evening around 5 p.m. at the First Bank of Jasper in Curry. The man was wearing bandages around his face.

If you can identify the suspect, call the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 302-6464.