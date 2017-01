WASHINGTON (AP) – Trump says he’ll announce pick to fill Supreme Court vacancy next week.

The court has had one vacancy since last February when Justice Antonin Scalia died. McConnell and Republicans refused to consider former President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland.

