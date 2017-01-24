Search for toddler missing after Georgia tornado continues

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFLA) — Search efforts continued Tuesday for a two-year-old Georgia boy, believed to be caught up in a tornado that touched down near his home.

According to the boy’s father Kevian Green, Detraz Green was last seen with family members, playing with a toy. Then, the tornado mowed through a wide swatch of Dougherty County, where the family lives.

The boy was reported missing Sunday night. A search on Monday was called off at 5 p.m., to resume Tuesday morning.

As of Tuesday morning, at least 20 people were confirmed dead as a result of the weekend outbreak of storms.

Across the South, 50 unconfirmed tornadoes were reported from Thursday to Sunday.