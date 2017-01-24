Suspects caught on camera breaking into Rock Mountain Lakes home Monday morning

By Published:
burglary-suspects

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Surveillance cameras captured images of two suspects who officials say broke into a home moments after the homeowner left.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of a burglary alarm activated at a Rock Mountain Lakes home a little after 10:30 a.m. Monday.

When deputies arrived, the found a window had been broken to gain entry into the home. The suspects had already fled. The home’s surveillance camera captured the photos of the two suspects pulling into the driveway in a white Volvo. The suspects are described as black males, one wearing a black hoodie and jeans, and the other wearing a gray sweat suit.

Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to call Detective Barbin at 205-434-9413 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

