Thieves cause extensive damage when robbing business in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A St. Clair County business owner says thieves are going to extremes to try and steal a little bit of money. She is warning her business is not the only target.

Sonya Whited says her business was hit the same weekend things were stolen from other stores in the area. She is the co-owner of the U-Suds-It car wash in Springville. She says thieves did extensive damage to the vacuum cleaner machine when they tried to steal the change inside.

“It cuts into the livelihood,” Whited said. “People don’t understand they are going to only get $40 to $50, but it costs the business owner up into the hundreds and thousands to fix what they break.”

Whited says the car wash has been hit before.

“I would love to see the person, or persons, caught and I would just like to tell them, get a job, I would help them find one something,” Whited said.