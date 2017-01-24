UAB announces partnership with VICIS to create safer football helmets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two players in the field of sports safety research are combining their talents in the search for a better football helmet, according to a release from UAB.

University of Alabama at Birmingham and VICIS, a Seattle-based company, are putting together their expertise and intellectual property rights in order to improve their respective products.

UAB has a history in the field with their Concussion Clinic at Children’s of Alabama, Vestibular and Oculomotor Research Laboratory that researches concussion markers, and the School of Engineering, which tests helmets against forces that can cause concussions, and where the design of better football helmets is being advanced.

VICIS was founded to develop new football helmet technology, that has reportedly already shown reduction in impact forces. The company adds UAB to an advisory council consisting of experts in the fields of sports and science, in addition to industry partners.

Dean Sicking, Ph.D., is looking forward to working on the project, as he has spent over 30 years focusing on impact reduction in sports. Sicking redesigned interstate guardrails, and also helped with the Safer Barrier, a design element that has reduced Nascar wall-crash fatalities to zero.

The new helmet, VICIS re-designed ZERO1, consists of a soft outer shell, and an underlying layer of columns designed to mitigate collisions from multiple directions, according to the release.

“The ZERO1 football helmet we are launching this year delivers a significant leap forward in technology and performance vs. conventional helmets,” said Dave Marver, CEO of VICIS in the release. “Our partnership with UAB provides additional horsepower in engineering, materials and neurological science which will help VICIS continue to introduce advancements in helmet technology for the benefit of this great sports and the kids who play it.”