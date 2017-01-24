Vestavia Hills PD search for suspects in car break-in

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Vestavia Hills Police Department, a vehicle was broken into in the 3000 block of Healthy Way around 10:30 a.m. on January 18.

The suspect vehicle was a large gray or silver Ford, four-door truck with a wraparound black front bumper, brush guard, large trailer and a trailer hitch. At least two suspects were involved in the crime.

Shortly after the break-in, the suspects attempted to use the victim’s credit card at a department store in Brookwood Village. The suspects made several unsuccessful attempts to use the stolen credit card’s in Homewood.

One suspect is a white male who is medium build with short hair. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a camouflage hat. The other suspect is a white female who is a heavier build. She had her hair pulled back and was wearing a black shirt with a white skull design, blue jeans and a ball cap.

If you have any information the suspects, call Sergeant Bradley at 205-978-0120 or Vestavia Hills Police Department at 205-978-0140.