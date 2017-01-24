Vestavia Hills police investigating arson at Andy’s Farm Market

By Published:
Courtesy Vestavia Hills Police/Facebook
Courtesy Vestavia Hills Police/Facebook

VESTAVIA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for your help to solve a case of arson at Andy’s Farm Market on Rocky Ridge Road.

Officials say the fire department responded around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 to the fire. The blaze was later determined to have been intentionally set.

“We need help with any information you may have about this fire,” police wrote on their Facebook page. “Any information is important, no matter how small you may feel it is.”

Anyone who knows anything regarding the fire is asked to call Fire Marshal Key at (205) 978-0218 or Sgt. Clemons at (205) 978-0107; Vestavia Hills Police Department at (205) 978-0140; text an anonymous tip to us at 274637 (CRIMES) keyword VHPD; or submit an anonymous tip to us via the web by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” tab on their Facebook page.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s