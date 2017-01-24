Vestavia Hills police investigating arson at Andy’s Farm Market

VESTAVIA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for your help to solve a case of arson at Andy’s Farm Market on Rocky Ridge Road.

Officials say the fire department responded around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 to the fire. The blaze was later determined to have been intentionally set.

“We need help with any information you may have about this fire,” police wrote on their Facebook page. “Any information is important, no matter how small you may feel it is.”

Anyone who knows anything regarding the fire is asked to call Fire Marshal Key at (205) 978-0218 or Sgt. Clemons at (205) 978-0107; Vestavia Hills Police Department at (205) 978-0140; text an anonymous tip to us at 274637 (CRIMES) keyword VHPD; or submit an anonymous tip to us via the web by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” tab on their Facebook page.