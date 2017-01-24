Viewing of “The Last Ride” documentary at The Library in the Forest

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Edie Hand will share the documentary of her book, The Last Christmas Ride, on January 26 in the Community Room of The Library in the Forest at 10 a.m. The Friends of the Library is hosting the event.

The Edie Hand Foundation will show the short film documentary that is based on actual events and helped spark the global non-profit organization. Actor Linc Hand, Recording Artist Victoria Plummer and a supporting cast of over 100 people were cast in the film. The documentary released in September 2016.

“The Last Ride” tells the story of the three Blackburn boys, who were also Edie Hand’s brothers. The brothers led short lives in a family history mixed with happiness, tragedy and a legacy, which created a strong call to action.

“This is a story about a sister’s love and how I was taught to turn hard times into beautiful things,” said Foundation Director Edie Hand. “It shows how my past led me to help others. I hope this film offers inspiration and shows that the deepest pain can lead to the greatest reward.”

Edie Hand’s son, Linc Hand, is the film’s star and narrator.

“I am inspired every day by the people she helps around the world,” said Linc. “Her Foundation was built around what happened in my family and now we’re able to spread support and inspiration to thousands of people from many countries. This really is a global organization and I am proud of my mother for her achievements.”

Edie Hand also serves as the film’s executive producer. Leigh Anne Bishop of Bama Productions Services, LLC. is an award winning documentary producer who is also an executive producer for the film.

“I’m happy to help document the story of this family and show how tragedy led to strength,” said Bishop. “Edie leaned on her life experience to help shape futures for other people. Her Foundation offers hope to countless people around the world.

Emmy-Award Winning Journalist Scott Mauldin of Vulcan Media is the director of the film.

“We want to create a sparkle in the eyes of everyone who sees this piece,” said Mauldin. “This is a true story of faith, struggle and giving back. It’s a true story. That’s why it’s exciting to direct. Edie’s life experience and the Edie Hand foundation generations worldwide benefit.”

To learn more, click here. To see two minutes of the film, click here.