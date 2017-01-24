Worker accused of serving contaminating food at Jack’s turns self in to police

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A fast-food worker has turned herself in Monday to Columbus police to face felony charges of intentionally serving contaminated food.

The Commercial Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2iXvolh) reports that Sky Juliett Samuel, 18, is jailed at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center. Samuel hasn’t seen a judge, and it’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

A co-worker says she saw Samuel lick and wipe bodily fluids on a cheeseburger before serving it Jan. 7 at a Jack’s Family Restaurant. The incident received attention after the co-worker’s mother wrote about it on Facebook

Police could charge Samuel under a law making it illegal to “knowingly sell unwholesome bread or drink.” The crime could result to 1 to 5 years in prison.

The Jack’s chain, based in Homewood, Alabama, says that it’s cooperating with police and continuing its own inquiry.

Information from: WCBI-TV, http://www.wcbi.com

