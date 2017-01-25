6,500 gallons of sewage spilled into Black Warrior River contained

hilliard n fletcher wastewater treatment plant tuscaloosa alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — 6,500 gallons of wastewater was accidentally spilled into the Black Warrior River in Tuscaloosa.

It happened one week ago after a city crew cut power to a lift station connected to the Hilliard Fletcher Wastewater Treatment plant. As a result, sewage was discharged directly into the Black Warrior River.

City Councilman Kip Tyner from District 5 says the spill was contained and repairs were quickly made, and power was restored to the lift station.

“Well it was an unfortunate accident and things do happen, and I know our city crews responded almost immediately to stop any further seepage. It is most unfortunate but the good news is it didn’t affect any of our drinking water, any public water, period,” Tyner said.

City Spokesperson Deidre Stalnaker says that no public water supply intakes were affected.  She says the area is safe for public use.

