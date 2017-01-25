Alabama man charged with 15 counts aggravated cyber stalking reportedly calls himself ‘Mr. Pervert’

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Sean Michael Vest has been arrested for allegedly cyberstalking more than a dozen people, and investigators think there may be more victims.

“There were 15 separate victims, that came forward, although we believe that 15 victims is a lot, we also believe there are more out there, and we are going to encourage them to contact the sheriff’s office,” Escambia County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Chip Simmons said.

According to investigators, Vest used social media to prey on his victims.

“He would begin harassing text messages and phone calls to several women by pulling their photos off of social media and continue to harass them both day and night,” primary investigator in the case Amber Bernard said.

Investigators also say Vest uploaded those photos to sexual websites and that he targeted adults and even children.

“It’s ranged from people’s mothers and grandmothers in their 60’s to 12-year-old victims,” explained Bernard.

What’s also even more disturbing to sheriff’s deputies in Escambia County is that he referred to himself as “Mr. Pervert.”

“What he was saying and how he was doing it anonymously certainly caused a threat to these people by what he was saying,” Assistant State Attorney John Molchan said.

Deputies arrested Vest at his job. He now faces 75 years in prison if he’s convicted.

If you or anyone you know have been harassed by the suspect, officials ask that you contact the sheriff’s office at 436-9620.